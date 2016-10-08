Sanction of new posts at various levels approved; ordinances onnew police commissionerates get nod

The State Cabinet has given its in-principle approval to Revenue and Home Departments for notifying the posts of Collectors, Joint Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Deputy Inspectors General as per the requirement, to speed up the administrative process on formation of new districts.

Giving the details on the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, which went on for over two hours, held here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said that the Council of Ministers approved sanction of new posts at various levels so that no impediment was caused in the functioning of the new districts, revenue divisions and mandals from day one of their existence.

He said that the government had received over one lakh representations on reorganisation of districts from people, people’s organisations, political parties and elected representatives and based on them, the high-power committee was set up to examine the proposals of four more new districts -- Gadwal, Jangaon, Sircilla and Asifabad. The report of the high power panel was already being examined by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he stated.

The Cabinet has also given its nod for issuing four ordinances for setting up new police commissionerates at Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Ramagundam in addition to the existing Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Warangal and Rachakonda.

On other decisions taken by the Cabinet, Mr. Srihari said it was decided to start 119 residential schools for students from Backward Classes communities and 90 more residential schools for students from minority communities from the next academic year. The new residential schools were sanctioned to strengthen the education system and improve standards of imparting education as part of the KG to PG education programme.

He explained that 23 residential schools for BCs were already functioning in the State and 19 of them were upgraded as junior colleges. The number of other residential colleges already functioning was 103 for Scheduled Castes, 50 for Scheduled Tribes and 71 for minorities. Besides, 30 residential degree colleges were also started for SC girls.

Mr. Srihari said the Centre had announced an assistance of Rs. 100 crore recently, complimenting the State’s initiative of starting residential schools for minorities.

BC Commission

Further, the Cabinet has given its nod for issuance of an ordinance for setting up of BC Commission for studying socio-economic and political status of BCs and the issues related to inclusion and deletion of the communities from the list of BCs.

Building Tribunal

Taking a serious note of encroachment of storm water drains (nalas) that caused inundation of several areas in the city during the recent heavy rains, the Cabinet has cleared issuance of a GO for setting up of Municipal Building Tribunal to deal with cases related to encroachments in urban areas.

The decision has been taken following several such encroachers getting stay orders from the court against demolition of their buildings taken up as part of a drive recently.