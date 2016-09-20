The Election Commission on Monday announced byelection to the vacancy of one MLAs’ Constituency in the Telangana Legislative Council. Polling for the by-election would be held on October 17.

The by-election has been caused with the resignation of Tummala Nageswara Rao on May 23 following his election to the Assembly in by-election from Palair Constituency in Khammam district. The term of office of the vacant MLC seat is June 3, 2021.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, notification for the by-election would be issued on September 26 and the last date for making nominations would be October 3 and the scrutiny of nominations would be done on October 4.

Last date for withdrawal of nominations would be October 6 and counting of votes would be taken up on October 17.