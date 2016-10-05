VIP guest:German Ambassador Martin Ney calling on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the city on Tuesday as Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao looks on.—Photo: Special Arrangement

: IT industry leader and former chairman of Nasscom B.V.R. Mohan Reddy has been appointed Honorary Consul of Germany in Hyderabad.

German Ambassador Martin Ney called on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Tuesday and informed him about Mr. Reddy’s appointment, a release from the CMO said. Founder and Executive Chairman of Cyient Ltd, Mr. Reddy was chairman of the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) for 2015-16.

Dr. Ney, who was accompanied by his wife Gabriele Ney, during the meeting, expressed his country’s preparedness to bring German companies to Telangana. He said this while pointing out that there were as many as 1,846 German firms in India. Most of them were concentrated in Pune and Chennai.

He complimented Mr.Rao and the State government for conceiving and implementing a variety of people centric programmes and schemes, the release said.

Briefing the Ambassador about the State’s industrial and IT policies as well as the T-Hub incubator for start-ups, the Chief Minister handed over a copy of the industrial policy describing it as the best single window policy in the world. Mr. Rao also enquired about the system of education in Germany in which considerable emphasis is on skill development.

Telangana, he said, would establish more contact with Ambassadors of European and Gulf countries and invite them to explore the possibilities of their countries participation in development of the State. Minister for Industries K.T. Rama Rao, Chief Secretary Rajeev Sharma, Consul General of Germany Achin Fabig besides Mr. Mohan Reddy were present during the meeting.