A high-level British delegation comprising Deputy High Commissioners Alexander Evans (New Delhi) and Andrew McAllister (Hyderabad), on Wednesday called on chairman of the State Minorities Commission, Abid Rasool Khan.

They held discussions on the subject of the Commission’s role, its powers and how it worked to protect the Constitutional rights and interests of those belonging to the minorities.

Mr. Khan gave them copies of the Commission’s annual reports and a list of its recommendations. The guests enquired about the socio-economic development, educational programmes, welfare schemes initiated by the Governments of India and Telangana and how it was reaching out to help the poorest among minorities.

The cases being dealt by the Commission pertaining to the minorities, specially Muslims and Christian minorities, were discussed, including initiatives taken by the Commission to discourage Muslim youth from aligning with terrorists.

Discussions included those in the area of Inter-government cooperation and encouragement that could be extended by the British Government in the fields of education, employment and business opportunities for the minorities. The visiting VIPs appreciated the work of the Commission and assured the chairman of their complete cooperation.