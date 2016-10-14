A nine-year-old boy was found dead in a pit dug in the Old Gandhi Hospital premises near Monda Market as part of the ongoing Metro Rail works.

Narasimha, a class 2 student of a government school, was found in the pit by locals. An official from the Market police station said that the incident took place between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday.

He added that it was not known how the boy fell into the pit. Narasimha was the only child. His mother sells old clothes near the same location where the incident took place. A case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC.

Six arrested for murder

The Falaknuma police arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a man which took place on the night of October 9 at Achireddynagar. The deceased, Mohd. Saleem, was allegedly murdered by Mohd. Irfan, who is a rowdy-sheeter with the Falaknuma police station, and six of his acquaintences.

According to the South Zone police, Irfan, the main accused, along with five others —Afroz Khan, Adbul Naseer, Shaikh Yousuf, Mohd. Asghar and Syed Esa — had committed the murder. Saleem and Irfan are distant relatives and were not on good terms since the last few months. The deceased had been avoiding Irfan as well.

The two also got into an altercation on October 7, after which Irfan decided to kill Saleem. On October 9, the former, along with the other accused, had gone to Hotel 786. After Saleem reached there with his friends, they were beaten up by the accused. Irfan allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Saleem when he had fallen down, resulting in his death.

Held for kidnapping

Six persons were arrested by the RGIA police for allegedly kidnapping a 20-year woman and attempting to rape her at a farm house. The incident took place on October 10 on the outskirts of Rallaguda village, Shamshabad mandal, Ranga Reddy district. The victim managed to escape from her captors and called her boyfriend, who informed the police, after which she was rescued.

According to the police, Abdul Rahman, Abdul Kareem, Abdul Rahim, Syed Abdul Faheem, and Mohd. Imran Ali were going to the farm house and saw the victim walking at Aramgarh. They kidnapped her in their car and took her to the farm house. The watchman, B. Yadiah, also joined them and attempted to rape the victim.

All the accused have been arrested and sent for judicial remand.

Fire crackers

The city police has laid down a list of documents to be submitted by those persons who want to sell fire crackers in view of the upcoming Diwali festival. The applications would be for temporary licenses and would be needed to be taken from the zonal DCPs.

Applicants are required to apply for the temporary licences under Form-AE5 of the Explosives Rules. They could collect the application from the zonal DCPs before October 24.

They should enclose the following documents along with the filled-in application forms: NOC from Divisional Fire Officer, land permission issued by the GHMC authorities in case of government land, NOC/agreement from the owner of the land/premises in case of private land, copy of the licence issued last year, an NOC from neighbours in case of a single shop located in a pucca structure, site plan of the shop, original licence fee receipt of Rs. 500 paid at the State Bank of Hyderabad’s Gunfoundry branch.

Applications received without the documents would be rejected, said a press release on Thursday.

Boy rescued

A 16-year old boy was rescued by the Lake police after he tried to commit suicide by jumping into Hussainsagar on October 12. The boy, a student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College, is a native of Prakasam district.

According to the police, he had gone home for Dusera holidays. His grandmother scolded him after he asked his father for money to buy a few things. Upset over the incident, the boy decided to end his life. He was handed over to his parents after counselling.