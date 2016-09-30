A boot camp for agri-entrepreneurs will be held on Oct. 6. The initiative by The Indus Entreneurs (TiE) and a-IDEA, a technology business incubator of the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), involves a full-day special session for aspiring young entrepreneurs wishing to take to agriculture.

A press release said that of a total of 526 investment deals made in 2015 worth USD 4.6 billion, US startups led by attracting 303 deals followed by India with 64 of them. TiE’s Executive Director, Sreedevi Devireddy said India faced unique challenges in attracting external investments as investors were conservative to invest in agriculture due to a marked lack of understanding of industry dynamics.