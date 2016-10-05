COO of Mindtree N.S. Parthasarathy on Tuesday urged IT professionals to brace up for the dramatic changes the industry is poised to see over the next five years.

Noting that the changes will be more dramatic than what the industry has witnessed in the last 25 years, he said technology, customer expectations and the nature of work would be drivers of the transformation. Mr. Parthasarathy said this while releasing a book on Project Management in the IT services authored by Customer Services Director of Oracle India Ravikumar Peddibhotla here. Project managers, he added, deserved better recognition that what they got now as they were at the centre of the work undertaken in the IT industry.

The Book ‘Life of a PM in Support and Maintenance’, he said, would help Project Managers face challenges in foreseeable future. Mr. Peddibhotla said the book is about a practising Project Manager’s viewpoint and an attempt at sharing the learnings.