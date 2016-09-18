The last rites of noted lawyer and rights activist Bojja Tarakam, who died on Friday evening were performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills here on Saturday. The mortal remains of the leader who championed the cause of the downtrodden were kept at the Sundarayya Vignana Kendra for people to pay their last respects till 3 p.m..

Among those who paid tributes were Deputy Chief Ministers Kadiam Srihari, Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Ministers Naini Narsimha Reddy and T. Harish Rao, Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, apart from Left leaders B.V. Raghavulu and K. Narayana, balladeer Gaddar and revolutionary poet Vara Vara Rao.

Around 3 p.m., the body was taken in a procession till Liberty crossroads after which it was taken to the electric crematorium, where a large number of family members, close friends and relatives were present.