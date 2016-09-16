People taking part in the procession take selfies, videos and photographs and post them online

It was a blow-by-blow account of Ganesh procession on social media as people thronging the route took selfies, videos and photographs and posted them online within no time.

But the most enviable photographs were perhaps posted by the Director General of Police, Anurag Sharma, of Charminar and its surrounding areas shot from a chopper as the main procession was under way.

If you wanted to know the exact location of Khairatabad Ganesh or Balapur Ganesh through Thursday, all you had to do was search with a particular keyword and the information was there with images and comments.

The GHMC tracked the online action and officials were on their toes through the day. If half-eaten prasadam was dropped by visitors near the roadside in Abids, officials who tracked the proceedings on CCTV ensured that it was cleaned up quickly. However, much of the social media action was on the closed network of select people in Whatsapp as hyperactive social media operatives tried to capture eyeballs and the day-long action of the Ganesh procession through the streets of Hyderabad.