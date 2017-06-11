BJP should apologise: Uttam

more-in

Condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah’s comments on Mahatma Gandhi — Mr. Shah described Mahatma Gandhi as ‘Chatur baniya’ — as ‘low level of character’, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded an apology from the BJP.

Mr. Reddy, who was speaking at a public meeting at Mothe of Suryapet district on Sunday, said that the comments were an insult to the nation and reflect Mr. Shah’s lack of knowledge of the heroic contribution made by Mahatma Gandhi in the country’s freedom struggle. “Every right thinking Indian must condemn Amit Shah’s derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

The TPCC Chief accused the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of completely neglecting the farm sector. “During his three years of misrule, KCR pushed farmers to a situation where over 3,000 committed suicide,” he said.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that the TRS government did not spend a single rupee for years on procurement of agriculture produce, but the CM is promising to pay input subsidy of ₹ 4,000 per acre per season only in the election year. He termed it as an election gimmick and demanded that the government provide ₹ 4,000 input subsidy from this Kharif season if it was sincere.

He said that the implementation of crop loan waiver scheme was so faulty that it did not benefit any farmers and the fourth instalments of crop loan waiver scheme is yet to reach 33% of farmers. Congress MLA N. Padmavathi and other senior leaders also addressed the meeting. Earlier, Uttam Kumar Reddy also unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.