The Centre released Rs. 791 crore four months ago, says Nagam

Telangana State BJP leaders staged a dharna in front of the Chief Minister’s block in the Secretariat here on Thursday demanding payment of input subsidy that was released long ago by the Centre.

The BJP leaders led by Nagam Janardhana Reddy, Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, MLC Ramachandra Rao and others submitted a representation to the Chief Secretary for immediate release of input subsidy and also remaining amount under the crop loan waiver scheme. Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Janardhana Reddy said that the TRS Government was neglecting the farmers and remained indifferent to their plight.

The Government failed to declare drought in time in 2014-15, hence farmers did not get the input subsidy and insurance. The third instalment under crop loan waiver was not released to the farmers’ accounts yet and as a result, they were not able to renew their loan accounts.

The Centre released Rs. 791 crore four months ago but the State Government did not release a single rupee to the farmers nor extended seed subsidy though they suffered crop losses, the BJP leader observed.

The TRS Government released funds for the celebration of Bathukamma festival but remained unmoved by the misery of farmers and their suicides, he said.

