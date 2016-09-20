The BJP Telangana unit, has said it was ready for a debate with the TRS Government about the Central assistance to the State and charged the Government with not properly utilising the allocated funds. In fact, the Government has not provided the input subsidy to the farmers and was also short charging insurance scheme brought out by the Central Government for the farmers’ benefit. At a press conference here on Monday, State party chief K. Laxman also demanded the TRS party to explain why its Government was adamant about not celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day when it was able to do the same at the party office.

Poser

“What are the obstacles for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to celebrate the event officially when he sought such a status during the agitation period? What has made him change his mind? Is it true the TRS car steering is with the MIM,” he asked.