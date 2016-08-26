The BJP Telangana wing has criticised the official notification issued for delimitation of districts charging that even the assurances made by the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, at the all-party meeting was not reflected in the final draft released.

At a press conference on Wednesday, State president S. Malla Reddy and others observed that the list appeared to be more favourable to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party as the divisions seems to reflect the party’s strongholds and weak regions.

Giving out several examples of the anomalies in the exercise, Mr. Reddy said that it was strange that no division has been proposed for Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts despite the geographical size and population.

In some places, some mandals were forcibly put into neighbouring districts while some places are about to lose their identity on account of the reorganisation.

Reconvene all-party meet

The party demanded reconvening of the all party meeting by the Chief Minister to discuss several contentious aspects that have come to the fore after the notification was released.