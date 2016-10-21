Telangana BJP president K. Laxman flayed the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and his government for ignoring farmers’ issues like pending loan waiver, input subsidy, quality seeds, marketing and so on, here on Thursday. Instead of focusing on these burning issues and releasing funds, Mr. Rao was talking of building a new secretariat, he ridiculed.

“Whether it is for vastu or other reasons, it is not proper for the Chief Minister to spend a large sum of public money on it, especially dues from fee reimbursement, Aarogyasri and third phase of farm loan waiver instalment are piling up,” he said, at a press conference here. Neglect of the farm sector was reflected in sharp fall in foodgrain output to 70 lakh and 48 lakh tonnes.

