BJP criticises TS liquor policy

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit came down heavily on the government for its liquor policy which only seemed to have increased alcoholism across the State and accused it of being hand in glove with the liquor mafia.

“Alcohol abuse has become rampant in society leading to family distress and deaths with the government’s single minded focus on selling more liquor with shops staying open from 7 a.m. till 11 p.m.,” party floor leader in Assembly G. Kishan Reddy charged.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Reddy claimed that the government has not shut a single belt shop or did anything to regulate the sale of liquor.

On the other hand more number of belt shops and liquor shops have been opened than ever before after the TRS Government has come to power “violating all rules and regulations”.

Besides, the government has also ignored several pleas to allot wine shops, especially in the tribal areas, through cooperative federations.

There was no way any individual tribal can apply for a wine shop in his area considering the huge amount of money, up to ₹5 lakh, required for setting up the shop, he said .