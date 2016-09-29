Bison Division of the defence wing has completed 50 years of service in the country. A release issued by the defence wing stated the division was raised in Southern Sector in 1966.

The wing has been associated with Hyderabad and Secunderabad since the year of its inception. It is the Bison division which donated the Pakistani Paton tank captured in the Battle of Basantar of 1971 to the twin cities. The division has seen action in Operation (OP) Cactus Lilly (1971), OP Blue Star (1984), OP Pawan (1987), OP Vijay (1999) and OP Parakram (2001) and has been decorated with 679 gallantry awards which include three Param Vir Chakras (PVC).