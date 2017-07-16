Bicycle stations under metro staircases

more-in

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMR) has decided to locate the bicycle parking stations right under the staircases. Access priority for parking under the overhead stations would be followed by the proposed feeder buses, which would pick up and drop commuters from the nearby colonies on either side of the stations.

Shared autos, two-wheelers and any other electric vehicle or car, in that order, would be given parking space near the metro rail stations. The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) would be handling the parking complexes at 17 stations, including at the depots and HMR at 15 stations, of the 66 stations across the three corridors where the project is being built.

“This is besides the space for bus bays and auto bays,” said HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy after he inspected the ongoing civic work from Miyapur to S.R. Nagar and the environs, particularly the one kilometre stretch upto Hydernagar, for providing amenities to passengers near the stations.

Noted architect Shanker Narayan has been roped in to design a special ‘rural games’ zone apart from the children’s play area and different activity zones in the one-kilometre stretch. The proposed kiosks for vendors are to be seamlessly integrated with the tiled area and the landscaping to improve the ambience of the vast public space being created on the stretch, he explained.

Granite wall of the Miyapur metro depot would be highlighted with soft lighting to create a pleasant ambience with landscaping. The horticultural team has finalised a plan to develop a plantation scheme so as to improve the overall aesthetics of the metro station areas. “We want to develop metro station areas as quality and vibrant public spaces for people to enjoy and relax,” said Mr. Reddy.

It was decided during the tour to take the overhead electrical wires at Miyapur underground to build wider footpaths with street furniture, landscaping and more parking space.

Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao were closely monitoring the work and wanted it to be completed in four months. Chief Engineer (electrical) D.V.S. Raju, SEs M. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and C. Vinod Kumar, general manager (work) B.N. Rajeshwar and others were present.