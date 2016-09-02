Govt. to present gold crown for Bhadrakali
The State government has decided to present a gold crown worth Rs. 3 crore for the presiding deity at Bhadrakali temple in Warangal town. The decision was taken in keeping with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s prayers at the temple at Warangal and other places to gift valuables if Telangana got statehood.
