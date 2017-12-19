Bhadrachalam decked up for Vaikunta Ekadasi

In full swing: Arrangements in full Swing for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

Bhadrachalam, the abode of Lord Sitaramachandra Swamy, witnessed a flurry of religious activity on Tuesday with the annual religious fete — Vaikunta Ekadasi Adyayanotsavalu — beginning on a traditional note amid spiritual ebullience.

The fete got off to a spiritual start with the priests performing a host of initiatory rituals at the historic shrine on Tuesday morning.

The presiding deity was decorated in Matsyavatharam on the inaugural day of the festival.

Scores of devotees, including temple Executive Officer K. Prabhakara Srinivas, participated in the ceremonial procession and worshipped the presiding deity of the historic shrine.

The annual mega religious fete will feature Teppotsavam on December 28 and Uttara Dwara Darshanam on December 29 on the occasion of Vaikunta (Mukkoti) Ekadasi festival. The festivities will conclude on January 8, 2018.