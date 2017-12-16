Better Metro frequency from April 1

more-in

Citizens travelling on the Hyderabad Metro Rail will have to wait till April 1, 2018 for more frequency, more services and probably better earmarked parking places in most stations on the 30-km Nagole-Ameerpet-Miyapur stretch. A monthly pass for passengers too is in the offing.

Frequency of the trains is likely to be increased to five minutes a train in both directions at least during the morning and evening peak hours. Three car trains are to be continued for a few years at least as these are considered to be sufficient to tackle the expected passenger demand of up to one lakh a day.

More than a fortnight after the services began on November 29, everyone attached to the project are over the moon extremely pleased with the public reception to the most modern public transport system for the twin cities.

“Current passenger load is a national record and we were expecting 50,000 a day. Chennai Metro is still doing 25,000 per day even after two years of operations. There is a remarkable change in passenger behaviour and even those unfamiliar with escalators and not used to automatic door closures etc., are fast learning and following queue system,” says HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy.

While more than 20 lakh passengers have travelled in the 14 trains in both directions - Seven three car trains running from Nagole to Ameerpet (17 km) and another seven three car trains running from Ameerpet to Miyapur (13 km) ever since the inauguration with an average of more than a lakh passengers a day, officials are expecting the numbers to stabilise at that figure.

“Novelty of the system is attracting people to come in groups - friends or families or students. This is causing some strain at stations, during checking and while clambering on to and out of the trains when the doors close or open. We have asked security staff not to be too finicky about water bottles and so on,” he says.

Trains from Nagole to Begumpet are being run at 14-15 minutes frequency these days compared to 16 minutes in the initial days at an average speed of 22 kmph whereas it is eight minutes frequency between Ameerpet and Miyapur with 30 kmph speeds. These can be increased up to 35 kmph though trains are capable of 80 kmph.

Less speed on the first section because the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) technology has not been completed between Mettuguda and Begumpet (9 km). It is being run through conventional signal systems unlike other sections where the technology is fully operational.

It’s because metro rail officials were ready for Nagole to Mettuguda (8 km) and Miyapur to S.R. Nagar (12 km) and did not bargain for an extra 10 km through Ameerpet till the government insisted on either completing one corridor fully or connecting two ends of the city before starting commercial operations.

So, Mettuguda to Begumpet line had to be completed and be ready irrespective of whether CBTC work was done or not. But, this is expected to be sorted out in a few months time.

With regard to last mile connectivity, Mr. Reddy expects the “market to find a way” through shared autos and cabs before TSRTC finds its moors and e-vehicles are launched.

A common ticket for bus, MMTS and metro train, however, looks like a long shot for now.