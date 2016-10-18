A driver at the Warangal I depot of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, A. Venkanna was felicitated by corporation Chairman Somarapu Satyanarayana and given an award for achieving the best KMPL (kilometres per litre) of 4.26 when the average was 3.44, at a function here on Monday. A press release said Mr. Venkanna drove an air-conditioned bus for the corporation on the Warangal-Hyderabad and Warangal-Bengaluru sectors. His work was appreciated by the Lions Club at a function here, for saving 2,889 litres of high-speed diesel.

