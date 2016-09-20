A 25-year-old priest ended his life on Monday, a day after he was beaten up allegedly by local elders who accused him of illicit relationship with a married woman at Petbasheerabad. The victim Bhaskar Krishna Swaroop’s father Srinivasa Chary lodged a complaint with the police, resulting in registration of an abetment to suicide case against the elders. Swaroop was a resident of Srinivasa Colony of ‘Narayana Kshetram’ located in Padmanagar Phase-II of Petbasheerabad.

On Sunday morning, elders of the colony summoned him to ‘discuss about an issue’. When the priest, along with his father, reached the spot, the elders started abusing him charging him with having developed an illicit relationship with a housewife of the colony.

Not paying heed to his requests that he was on ‘Bhavani’ deeksha , the elders allegedly snatched the ‘ mala ’ he wore and showered blows on him.