Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a defence public sector undertaking, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the TS Government’s Director (Employment & Training) to adopt Govt ITI in the old city, towards skills development initiative as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

The BDL will extend all necessary support to the ITI and transform it into a Centre of Excellence and invest Rs. 2.94 crore towards its modernisation. The agreement was signed here on Tuesday by the Director (Employment & Training) K.Y. Naik and BDL’s deputy General Manager Bhattu Srinivas, in the presence of BDL CMD V. Udaya Bhaskar and other senior officials of both organisations.

Later, Mr. Udaya Bhaskar exchanged the MoU document with Mr. Naik at a special function held at the BDL office, a press release said.