Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), under the Ministry of Defence, began observing the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ from Monday with the theme - “Public Participation in Promoting Integrity and Eradicating Corruption.”

The BDL Chairman-cum-Managing Director V. Udaya Bhaskar, CVO Mujib Pasha Shaik and other senior officials participated in the inaugural session where a pledge was administered to the employees.

Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) chairman K. Padmanabhaiah delivered the guest lecture. Executive Director (Personnel & Administration) Dr N K Raju, welcomed the gathering and Additional GM (Vigilance) K. N. Satyaprakash, delivered the vote of thanks.

Competitions such as essay writing, slogan writing, poster-making and interactive sessions will held throughout the week to spread vigilance awareness, a press release said.