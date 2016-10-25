Focus on strict implementation of schemes, improvement in strength of ground-level staff

Tribal and Backward Classes welfare departments are going for an overhaul that would result in strict implementation of welfare schemes and improvement in the strength of ground level staff.

The decision came at the end of the first day of a brainstorming session organised by the departments here on Monday.

Based on the requirements in each of the new districts created this year, the number of welfare institutions including schools, colleges and study circles could go up in the State.

From providing school uniforms and books on time to students taking benefits under welfare schemes of Tribal and BC Welfare departments to maintaining standards of study circles for IAS coaching, the officials discussed most developmental measures.

Speaking at the meet Jogu Ramanna, Minister for Forests and Backward Classes Welfare, said that the department has a robust budget that should support schemes which are meant for the benefit of the community. Welfare schemes, especially those targeting youth and children in the community, will have to be implemented meticulously, he said. The two-day workshop had the presence of district-level officers of BC welfare and tribal welfare departments of the 31 districts in Telangana.

In the meeting Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Tribal Welfare, and Special Secretary, BC Welfare, instructed officials to make governance simpler to fulfil the aim behind creation of new districts in Telangana. In the workshop, officials were instructed to maintain a comprehensive record of information collected from their jurisdiction.

In 10 presentations made during the day, officials focused on maintenance and administration of hostels and educational institutions. Even smooth functioning of e-hostels or online hostel documentation and maintenance and the system had a mention in the meet.