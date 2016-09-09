Backward Classes Vidyarthi Sangham staged rasta roko in front of the Collector office complex demanding the immediate release of funds for fee reimbursements and sanction of scholarships to all BC students, here on Thursday.

The Sangham State working president Srinivas Goud said that about 15,000 students belonging to all categories have been eagerly waiting for the sanction of scholarship amount and fee reimbursement in the district. It is four months since the academic year has started, but the authorities have not taken any measure to fulfil this requirement, he said.

Last year out of the Rs. 54 crore required, only Rs. 44 crore was released and of which Rs. 4 crores was yet to be disbursed.

If the Government releases an additional Rs.10 crore that would be enough to cover requirement of all the students during the current academic year, he said.

The BC Residential Schools were not launched indicating the discrimination against the BC communities, he alleged.

The students withdrew the agitation on being convinced by the police to take the matter to the notice of authorities.