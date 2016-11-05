A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A.Shankara Narayana made it clear that the age limits prescribed by the Bar Council of India for admission into Law courses would not be applicable for admissions made in this academic year.

The Bench was passing these interim orders in two cases filed by Bhima Rao and another. They said the Bar Council of India had notified that only persons who were below 20 years could join the five year law course. Further, persons above 30 years cannot join the three year course.

The petitioners averred that this new notification was issued after the LAWCET announcement . The Bench said that the age restrictions cannot be made applicable this year.