Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy on Monday urged banks to meet the crop loan annual target of Rs.17,460 crore for kharif by this month.

Noting that the banks had financed Rs.11,500 crore to farmers so far, he asked them to complete the targeted lending by speeding up renewals and implement the VLR ( vaddi leni runalu ) interest subvention scheme. The Minister, addressing a meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee, called them to extend financial assistance for allied activities too. Finance Minister Etala Rajender told the meeting, to review the banks’ performance for the quarter ended June.