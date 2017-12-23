Banks can’t impose freeze on depositors’ money: Cong.

more-in

TPCC Treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy said the Congress would oppose the proposed Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance 2017 Act that allows banks to impose a virtual freeze on withdrawal of depositors’ money.

At a press conference here, he said the depositors could not be held responsible for banks’ wrong lending and millions of account holders would lose their hard-earned money if the law was enacted. He said it could be seen as a deprivation of the Constitutional right to property of depositors as they would no more have the right to withdraw their money.

Insurance coverage

He recommended to the Parliamentary Committee looking into the Bill to increase mandatory insurance coverage on deposits to at least ₹5 lakh per depositor as the current limit of ₹1 lakh had been set decades ago.