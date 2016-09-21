Bank of India and Union Bank of India have joined the banks offering funding to Mission Bhageeratha project taken up by the Telangana Government to provide piped drinking water to every household in the State by 2018-end.

The Bank of India (BoI) has come forward to lend Rs.2,270 crore while Union Bank of India (UBI) is yet to finalise the amount. Eleven banks including a consortium of eight banks have already agreed to fund Rs.9,950 crore to the project last month. The banks are coming forward to finance the project following the recommendation of the NITI Aayog for financing Rs.19,250 crore to the project taken up by the State Government identifying provision of safe drinking water as a right of the people.

The consortium of eight banks including Andhra Bank, Dena Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank offered a joint loan of Rs.6,000 crore. Separately, Canara Bank, Vijaya Bank and State Bank of Hyderabad have agreed to lend another Rs.3,200 crore, put together last month. Zonal Manager of Bank of India for Telangana Viswanathan met Managing Director of the Telangana Drinking Water Supply Corporation, the agency implementing the project, S.P. Singh, who is also the Special Chief Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply Department and offered finance. Mr. Singh explained that several funding agencies in the country were willing to become partners in realising the project.

He stated that water under the project was given to Gajwel constituency in a record nine months and the financial institutions were impressed with the pace of works of the project.

Mr. Viswanathan said their bank would fund Rs.1,800 crore to Ranga Reddy-Srisailam segement and another Rs.470 crore to the Kalwakurthy-Kammadanam-Kodangal sub-segment main trunk pipeline work of the Elluru segment in Mahabubnagar district. Later, Regional General Manager of UBI Venkatesh met the drinking water corporation MD and said their bank was attracted towards the project following the debate going on around it across the country. Engineer-in-Chief of RWS B. Surender Reddy and other officials also attended the meetings.

United Bank of India holds talks with State Government officials on funding the prestigious project