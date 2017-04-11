Baisakhi celebrations from today

more-in

The Sikh community of Telangana is gearing up to celebrate ‘Baisakhi’ or 318 Khalsa Saajna Divas from April 12. The three-day event will see mass congregation and holy procession that will be organised by Prabhandak Committee Gurudwara Saheb, Ameerpet on April 13. The congregation will be held at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Playgrounds, Ameerpet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. After recitations of holy hymns by religious preachers, the event will end with the serving of food from ‘Langar’ or community kitchen. A holy procession will be taken out at 5 p.m. from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet and will pass through Greenlands, Begumpet, Chief Minister’s Camp Office, Punjagutta and back to Gurudwara in the evening. The major attractions include display of ‘Gatka’, a famous Sikh martial art form.

On April 12, there will be ‘Amrit Sanchar’ or holy baptism ceremony and on the final day, April 14 devotional music will be played for the community members participating in the event at Ameerpet grounds between 9 p.m. to 1.30 a.m.