Bahubali’s school adopts Kilimanjaro girl

After finishing one of the toughest mountain expeditions in the world, the girl from Telangana has got due recognition from an educational institution that produced both the villian and hero of the biggest Indian film grosser — Bahubali.

Maddela Vineela, the youngest Asian girl ever to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, has been adopted by the Nalanda Educational Institutions in Vengalrao Nagar in the city to provide free education till she completes her schooling. Interestingly, the Nalanda institution that runs both school and junior college on the same premises is the alma mater of Bahubali hero Prabhas and also Daggubati Rana, his cousin in the film.

Illustrous alumni

“Prabhas did his Intermediate from our college while Rana did his schooling. Chiranjeevi’s son, Ramcharan Tej and his film heroine cousin, Niharika are also our alumni. We are happy to add another hero to the list in the form of Vineela,” said correspondent Suryanarayana Raju. “We will give her free education till she completes her schooling. Vineela will be admitted into 5th class now.” Coming from a Dalit family, Vineela entered the record books with her determination and extraordinary endurance levels. She scaled the highest mountain range in Africa continent on January 12 this year in the company of her brother Vineel. Interestingly, she is not a trained mountaineer but was, thanks to her brother, obsessed with the urge to undertake the feat.

Good opportunity

The shy and soft-spoken Vineela said she was overwhelmed with the timely and kind gesture. ‘I am happy to join an institution that is the alma mater of many film heroes and will live up to school’s expectations,’ she said. The correspondent said she was no less than film heroes given her determination despite her background . “We will continue to encourage her mountaineering desire apart from academics,” he said. Vineela’s brother Vineel, who personally trained his sister, said Everest was on their mind and he was confident that the girl would scale it if they got some financial help.