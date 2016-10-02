That virtually anyone and everyone in the cast and crew of the blockbuster Bahubali has enjoyed the limelight may be passe. But off and on, the main players are extra lucky and get that special spotlight onto themselves.

This was proved again when a half-a-dozen strong team of experts from Madame Tussauds of London landed in the City of Pearls and did an extensive photo shoot with Babubali’s hero Prabhas. Recently, the team spent several hours photographing the actor from every conceivable angle and taking exact measurements — from head to toe. The reason? Prabhas will be only the third Indian after Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Bangkok, Thailand. From around March, 2017, the wax figure of Amerendra Bahubali in full battle armour will be available at the Movie Room alongside Spiderman, Wolverine, James Bond and Captain America for fans to feast their eyes on and take selfies too.

When contacted, producer Shobu Yarlagadda said it was an absolute delight that his hero had been sought out for the honour and would share space with some of the world’s most famous personalities. The actor garnered global attention with ‘Bahubali: The Beginning’ (2015) that grossed over Rs. 600 crore. ‘Bahubali: The Conclusion’ is almost ready, he said, explaining apart from a couple of songs, an action sequence and some patchwork.