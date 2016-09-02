Dr. Nisha Manikantan, Chief Consultant, Cancer Care, at Sri Sri Ayurveda Hospital, Bengaluru, will be consulting patients suffering from cancer from Sept. 2 to 4 at Sindhu Bhavan, PG Road, Secunderabad. Those diagnosed or in early stages; those currently undergoing radiation/ chemotheraphy and; cancer survivors can stand to benefit, said a release.

Ayurveda can help reverse the underlying cause of cancer, and strengthen our immune system to fight the disease. It is also useful in combating the harmful side effects of the conventional life of treatment, the release said.

More information can be had on phone numbers: 8499993977 and 7675975250.

Ayurveda workshop

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad chapter of The Art of Living Foundation is organising a workshop on Ayurveda, called Ayur Jagruti, from September 2 to 4.

Trained Ayurvedic physicians and senior Art of Living teacher, Dr. Nisha Manikantan, will lead the workshop. The highlights of the course include – discover your unique personality type – know yourself better; making a balancing diet – eat healthy, live happy; explore a complementary lifestyle – learn to live a full life; tips for detox – healing through cleansing; easing yoga – ease out a health way and; healing Mudras – balancing the energy that heals, said the release.