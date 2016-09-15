The Town Official Language Implementation Committee (Banks), Hyderabad, of which State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) is the convener, has bagged the second prize in Region ‘C’ of the Central government’s Rajbhashaa Kirti Puraskar.

President Pranab Mukherjee presented the prize at the Hindi Day ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on Wednesday, to Chairman, TOLIC (Banks) Hyderabad and SBH Managing Director Santanu Mukherjee, a release from the bank said. The award is instituted by the Department of Official Language of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Constituted to propagate the use of Hindi among the member banks, the TOLIC conducts various programmes, including competitions for students of various universities, colleges, schools in the twin cities.