The TRS on Monday targeted senior Congress leaders who branded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as an ‘autocrat’ at a dharna here and said the criticism was born out of frustration that Mr. Rao had emerged as a popular leader in Telangana.

It was the same leaders like S. Jaipal Reddy, who was among those present at the dharna, that also called former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi an autocrat when she became a popular leader after nationalisation of banks, land reforms and victory in Indo-Pak war of 1971. The same was done to Mr. Rao who was striving to change the face of Telangana, particularly in irrigation, TRS MPs B. Vinod Kumar and Balka Suman told a press conference here.

They reminded Mr. Jaipal Reddy and other Congress leaders – N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnala Laxmaiah and Mohammed Ali Shabbir – that the Chief Minister had launched the separate Telangana agitation in 2001 on the plank of injustice to the region in water, funds and jobs. However, it was meaningless that the Congress dharna was aimed against irrigation projects taken up by Mr. Rao to utilise Godavari and Krishna water.

Criticising the Congress stand opposing government order 123 to acquire lands for projects, they said the Opposition leaders lacked understanding because the Telangana government had issued GO 123 on the lines of legislations in Congress ruled Karnataka and Kerala with the spirit of Land Acquisition Act 2013. Incidentally, the Act was passed by Parliament in Congress led UPA – II regime.

Mr. Vinod Kumar and Mr. Suman appealed to the Congress not to set up obstacles to Mallannasagar project as it was useful for farmers. The Congress leaders were free to criticise TRS but not to oppose projects. The leaders were frustrated that their political existence was at stake . They questioned the contribution of Mr. Jaipal Reddy to Nalgonda where he started his political career.