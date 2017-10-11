Auto driver shows he’s one of a kind

more-in

Commuters were the worst affected during last fortnight, when rain played havoc in the twin cities. Surge pricing by the cab aggregators and astronomical tariff charged by auto-rickshaw drivers to wade through pools of water on most of the main roads had become order of the day.

However, an Ola auto driver Md. Jameel, turned an angel of humanity when the entire IT corridor was inundated on Monday due to the cloud burst. Chopalli Sai Jyothi, along with another girl booked an Ola auto at 7.47 p.m. from Deloitte G & H Block in Gachibowli, but could reach home in Begumpet only at 11.12 p.m. due to traffic jam and inundated thoroughfares.

What could have been a nightmare for the young girls, turned out to be a satisfactory trip in auto No. AP28V 8101, though they were stuck in the traffic for more than two hours in the heavy downpour.

Profusely thanking Mr. Jameel, for his ‘impeccable behaviour, customer-centric attitude and immense patience’, Ms. Sai Jyothi said he ensured that they did not get drenched in the auto though he had to go out into the open. To top it all, he charged only ₹ 220 for the trip, which is the normal fare on any day, despite spending nearly four hours for covering the distance. Expressing her gratitude, she said it was very hard to find such people these days. “I am truly impressed by this attitude and he definitely is an asset for Ola,” she said.