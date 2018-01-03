Assault case: 15 from Telangana held in Goa

more-in

The Goa police on Tuesday arrested 15 persons from Telangana at Calangute in North coastal Goa in a case of attempt to murder.

In the brutal assault case that took place at Tivaivado, Calangute on Monday late night, two persons were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at the State-owned Goa Medical College, Bambolim in North Goa.

Two of them suffered simple injuries, said Police Inspector in-charge of Calangute police station, Jivba Dalvi.

The police got a call about an assault outside a guest house late night on Monday. They rushed to the spot immediately and rounded up the accused persons on the spot.

Two seriously injured persons were rushed for medical help by an ambulance.

Further based on the complaint given by one Remy Rebello of Quepem, South Goa, police arrested 15 persons, all hailing from Telangana, namely, K. Darshan, A. Srinivas, Prashant Reddy, Sayyed Usman, Sayyed Badiruddin, Purushottam Reddy, Narasimha Reddy, S. Ajay, D. Shrinivas, C. Krishna, M. Kiran, B. Anjaniyelu, Bhopal, Devanand Anjaya, and Anjanaih Baliah.

The attack took place at around 20:00 hours on Monday.

All the accused persons were lodged in police lock-up and will be produced for remand before a local court, said Mr. Dalvi, adding that only after they record the statement of the injured victims once they are fit for statement, the motive of the assault would be known.

Cases under Section 143, 147, 148, R/w 149, 323 and 307 IPC have been registered. Police have also attached one mini bus bearing number AP-29-V-7779 which was allegedly used by the accused persons.