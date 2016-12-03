Abu Dhabi fire: bereaved kin seek help to get back bodies of their dead

Sheila Bai and Gangava, whose sons Prakash and Naresh, respectively, died in Abu Dhabi on October 19 in a fire, wail as they run from pillar to post seeking government support to bring the bodies back home. On Friday, they moved a petition with the State Human Rights Commission in Hyderabad.— Photo: K.V.S. GIRI

Officials in Abu Dhabi were indifferent to queries, allege parents

Aggrieved parents of five emigrant workers who died in a fire at their workplace in Abu Dhabi on October 19 made a plea for Governmental support to get the bodies.

On Friday, accompanied by an advocate and migrant rights activist Shareef Nurulla, they submitted a petition to the State Human Rights Commission seeking information on how the fire happened and sought help to get the bodies back.

“The five were employed by the Gulf Dunes Landscaping and Agricultural Services and were charred to death in the fire at Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. No amount of queries elicited any reply from the officials in Abu Dhabi. All that they are saying is that they can give the bodies only after the investigation into the case that was registered after the fire,” said Mr. Shareef Nurulla.

Unhelpful officials

Asked about the role of Indian Embassy officials in Abu Dhabi, the advocate shook his head, saying they were not very helpful or pro-active at all.

“They simply told us that they could do nothing and asked us to wait till the probe was over,” he said.

The five victims are Rajesh Thota of Chimrajpally of Nandipet mandal in Nizamabad district, Naresh Pitla of Machareddy in Kamareddy district, Prakash Malavath of Sathanapalle in Khanapur mandal of Nirmal district, Naresh Munchindla of Sarangapur in Nirmal and Abhilesh Gandla of Ponkal in Mamada mandal of Nirmal.