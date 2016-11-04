Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Arshad Ayub and seven others caused Rs. 3.36 crore loss to the association in connivance with M/s Star Mercantile of New Delhi, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials stated in the charge-sheet related to a case of corruption involving them.

The case was registered two years ago following a complaint lodged by Aijaj Ali Qureshi, secretary of Shalimar Cricket Eleven Club, before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases. The charge-sheet, a copy of which was made available to The Hindu , states that there was gross violation and wilful intention of collusion in awarding the work relating to the construction of canopy at North and South stands of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

The investigators stated that there was evidence that the accused had motive to siphon funds without even starting the work. The accused and the contractor had colluded with each other for pecuniary gains.

Citing a list of irregularities related to the work, the investigators mentioned that the accused had paid Rs. 17.31 crore towards advances to the contractor without any bank guarantees. This was in violation of the contract condition.

The HCA had appointed a consultant and technical advisor, but while preparing the tender document the consultant’s advice was not taken.

Investigators pointed out that examination of records had confirmed that the executive committee did not discuss the subject of awarding the contract to M/s Star Mercantile.

The HCA had violated conditions of the land lease agreement by constructing additional works at the stadium without prior approval of the district Collector.

The HCA had also violated other condition (no. 10) of lease agreement by using the space in the stadium for commercial purpose by collecting huge amounts without permission of the Collector, the charge-sheet stated.

The accused paid

Rs. 17.31 cr. towards advances to the contractor without any bank guarantees