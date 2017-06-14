Army chief to review Air Force parade

more-in

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will be the reviewing officer for the Combined Graduation Parade to be held at the Air Force Academy Dundigal on June 17 to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets belonging to various branches of Indian Air Force.

He will confer the ‘President’s Commission’ to 120 graduating trainees of various branches, present ‘Wings and Brevets’ to flight cadets who would be successfully completing flying/navigation training, respectively. ‘Wings’ will also be awarded to officers of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard on successful completion of their flying training at the Academy.

The parade will be followed by a static and aerobatic display of aircraft used by IAF. On Commissioning, the 25 women and 95 men are granted the rank of ‘Flying Officer’ in IAF. Flight cadet from ‘Flying Branch’ standing first in the Order of Merit will be awarded with the Sword of Honour for his accomplishment and will have the privilege of commanding the parade besides receiving the President’s Plaque.

Gen. Rawat will also present the President’s Plaque to those who stood first in the Overall Merit in the Navigation and Ground Duty Branches. As a custom, on the eve of Graduation Parade, he will attend the ceremonial guest night and interact with graduating flights cadets and their parents. Trophies will be awarded flight cadets who have excelled in their respective streams.