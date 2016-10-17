All the habitations in 12 erstwhile municipalities located inside the outer ring road (ORR) limits and which were merged with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would get drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha by May-end next year.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), M. Dana Kishore, at a review meeting conducted on the progress of works by Vice-Chairman of Mission Bhagiratha V. Prashanth Reddy here on Saturday.

He explained that construction of 56 drinking water reservoirs would be completed by February next and by April-end, laying of pipelines for a length of 2,600 km would also be completed.

The meeting discussed linking of multi-village drinking water schemes (MVS) with Mission Bhagiratha to overcome the problem of funding for their maintenance since the funds released by the Centre were directly being credited into the accounts of Gram Panchayats concerned in tune with the recommendations of the 13th and 14th Finance Commissions.

Officials brought it to the notice of the meeting that Zilla Parishads were finding it difficult to mobilise funds for maintenance of 196 multi-village schemes due to funds going directly to Gram Panchayats. Mr. Prashanth Reddy asked Special Chief Secretary (PR & RWS) S.P. Singh to work out a comprehensive system to adjust the dues of multi-village schemes and also prepare a status report on the 196 schemes.

Engineer-in-Chief of Rural Water Supply B. Surender Reddy stated that they had completed a survey for drinking water supply in 23 newly-formed Nagara Panchayats recently and the engineers were told to prepare plans in 20 days.

Special Chief Secretary (MA & UD) M.G. Gopal, Engineer-in-Chief (Public Health) Dhan Singh and several Chief Engineers of RWS and PH Departments also participated in the meeting.