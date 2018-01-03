APGVB plans to install 100 desktop ATMs

more-in

The Warangal-headquartered A.P. Grameena Vikas Bank (APGVB) plans to install desktop ATMs at 60 branches in Telangana and 40 branches in A.P. Chairman V. Narasi Reddy announced this on Tuesday after inaugurating the first such facility at the Kashibugga branch in Warangal. The desktop ATM has been installed on a pilot basis. A machine each is also to be set up in Nalgonda, Patancheru, Kancherpalem and Srikakulam branches. Desktop ATM is designed to work in harsh climatic conditions with minimum power requirements and dispense small denomination currency. With the installation of desktop ATMs in rural branches, banking services can be extended uninterrupted if there is staff shortage. There is no need for separate kiosk as desk top ATM can be installed in the lobby or any business establishment to cater to the quick cash needs of customers.

Mr. Reddy said the APGVB, the largest RRB sponsored by the SBI, is in the forefront in introducing technology in banking operations and so far introduced a host of services, including RTGS/NEFT, mobile banking and Aadhaar Enabled Payment System.