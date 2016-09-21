Chief Ministers to present their cases on projects

The stage is set for the first meeting of the Apex Council on river water-sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in New Delhi on Wednesday, as Chief Ministers of the two States gear up to present their cases on projects on the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Emphasis on diversion

While the Telangana government will utilise the opportunity to “expose” what it calls diversion of a “huge quantity of water” from the Pothireddypadu head regulator by the neighbouring State, Andhra Pradesh will highlight the “illegal projects” being taken up by the Telangana government like Palamuru-Ranga Reddy and Dindi.

The Apex Council was constituted under the chairmanship of Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti in line with the provisions made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

A.P. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao held elaborate discussions with senior officials concerned ahead of the crucial meeting. The Telangana government, sources said, will focus on diversion of Krishna water to the Pennar basin from the foreshores of the Srisailam reservoir through Pothireddypadu system.

The Telangana government’s strategy appears to be to insist on a mechanism to keep an account of inflows and outflows at several important points, including the Rajolibanda diversion scheme, and it is expected to present documentary evidence relating to drawal by the neighbouring State.

Mr. Naidu is expected to counter Telangana’s claims saying the two lift irrigation schemes are old projects and hence, do not require clearance from the Central Water Commission or the Apex Council.