Union Labour Minister of State Bandaru Dattatreya called on AP Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu at the Lake View Guesthouse here on Monday and invited him for the ‘Alay Bhalay’ celebrations to showcase Telangana culture and cuisine here on October 12. Mr. Dattatreya said that he had already invited Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao when he met him in Delhi and Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan for the event to be held at Exhibition Grounds following Dasara. The Labour Minister shared with the mediapersons that the AP Chief Minister sought Centre’s help in speedy implementation of schemes granted to the State.

