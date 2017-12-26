Hyderabad

Anubhuti AC chair for Shatabdi

Interiors of Anubhuti Coach on Shatabdi Express train.  

The coach has GPS-based passenger system, and diffused LED lighting

The Secunderabad-Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express train has been permanently augmented with one Anubhuti AC Chair Car coach from Monday.

The Anubhuti coaches are attached in Shatabdi trains as additional executive class and have ergonomically designed seats. Other features of the coaches include improved modular toilets with hand free taps, automatic IC sliding doors, overhead reading light for individual seats, GPS-based passenger system, diffused LED lighting, special exterior painting with anti-graffiti coating and higher speed potential.

A railway release said the fare of Anubhuti coach was 1.2 times of executive class fare of Shatabdi train. Other regular charges like reservation fee, superfast surcharge and GST that apply will be levied separately. There are no concessional tickets.

