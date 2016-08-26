An antique, ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ goddess idol worth Rs.2 crore, was recovered from three people who were trying to sell it. The idol is believed to be from the Chola dynasty. The accused were arrested by the West Zone Task Force officials near Big Bazaar in Ameerpet on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Khaled Chawoosh (30), Khaja Moinuddin (26), who are natives of Raichur district in Karnataka, and Syed Nazeeruddin, a resident of Banjara Hills. Another person involved - Patil, a native of Belgam district, Karnataka, is absconding. After their arrest, it was found that Khaled, Moinuddin and Patil are friends. A few days back, Patil informed Khaled that he had the idol and asked him to sell it to prospective customers, for which Khaled was offered 40 per cent of the sale amount.

On Wednesday, when Khaled, Moinuddin and Nazeeruddin were trying to sell the antique item near Big Bazaar, they were arrested.