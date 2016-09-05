A building roof collapsed on Road No. 33, Jubilee Hills, injuring five members at Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Eight persons injured; centring structures that could not take the load of concrete work give way

In a third incident of its kind, a structure in Jubilee Hills collapsed on Saturday leaving eight persons injured.

The structure, a duplex residential building under construction, collapsed when the slab for the second floor was being laid. Eight people, including the owner, were injured.

Six of them sustained minor injuries and were discharged after administering first aid. Two persons suffered fractures, but were said to be safe. Police registered a case against the owner.

GHMC officials, who visited the spot, said the centring structures could not take the load of concrete work and gave way. A similar explanation was given for collapse of a structure at Jubilee Hills Film Nagar Cultural Club in July which claimed two lives.

Three others were killed when an arch gave way in Kukatpally in a similar manner in August.

Incidentally, experts from JNTU too had issued guidelines on construction in GHMC, in which they called for use of stronger centring structures.