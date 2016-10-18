Andhra Pradesh Government is hopeful that its Gross State Domestic Product projections for 2016-17 will stand the scrutiny of the Centre which took up the review of GSDPs of all States and Union Territories.

AP Government based on its projected GSDP set its borrowings at around Rs.21,000 crore in the annual budget conforming to the norms of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management which stipulates that the State’s borrowings should not exceed three per cent of its GSDP.

However when the Central Statistical Organisation pointed out that the total aggregate of all States and UTs worked out to 120 per cent, which is 20 per cent more than that of the national GDP, the Centre had decided to verify the GSDP projections of all the States.