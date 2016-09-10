GHMC creates 10 environment-friendly concrete ponds to be used during various rituals and festivals.

The family stopped by at the small square pond with steps beside the Mallaka Cheruvu on the Old Bombay Highway. They kept the Ganesh idol on the concrete step, lit joss sticks, cracked a coconut and then handed over the clay idol to a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation worker who entered the water and immersed it. This scene is being repeatedly played out after the first of the 10 environment-friendly concrete ponds for immersion of Ganesh idols was inaugurated on Wednesday.

GHMC workers scooped up the puja paraphernalia and then loaded it onto a small tipper truck parked near the edge of the pond. Even near Durgam Cheruvu, GHMC workers carried out similar operations, albeit, without the concrete pond. “We inaugurated the pond on Wednesday and many families from the surrounding areas are coming here to immerse the idols. Idols up to a height of 8 feet can be immersed here. One can immerse the idol or take the help of GHMC workers who have been posted on the spot. And we have created a waste segregation facility, so it should be a smooth affair,” said Y. Shekhar Reddy, Superintending Engineer of GHMC. “We are going to inaugurate the pond near Hussainsagar on Friday. After the festival, we are going to clean up the ponds and ready them for Bathukamma festival. People can use the ponds through the year for other rituals and functions as well without polluting the main lakes,” said Mr. Reddy.

Cost: Rs. 55 lakh

The 43 metres x 43 metres concrete pond with a depth of 4 metres has been created at a cost of Rs. 55 lakh. Altogether, Rs. 6.95 crore will be spent on creating the 10 concrete ponds.